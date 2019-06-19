August 13, 1925 ~ June 18, 2019

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Leona Graffeo LeBlanc, 93, who died Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Reverend Gary Schexnayder officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Shade LeBlanc, Juan Carlos Gonzalez, Mike Stokes, Clint Stokes, Jacob Stokes and Philip Verret. Honorary pallbearer will be her brother, Paul Graffeo.

Leona is survived by her son, Ricky F. LeBlanc and wife Bonnie of Abbeville; two daughters, Patricia L. Gonzalez of Lafayette and Christine LeBlanc of Abbeville; five grandchildren, Jill LeBlanc, Shade LeBlanc, Katie Rodriguez, Daniella Gonzalez and Juan Carlos Gonzalez; one great grandson, Greysen Simon; brother, Paul Graffeo of Abbeville; and two sisters, Rosalie G. LeBouef and husband Gerald of Abbeville, and Frances G. Stokes and husband Murrell of Lafayette.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard LeBlanc; son, Michael LeBlanc; parents, Frank Graffeo, Sr. and the former Lena Corona; three brothers, Angelo Graffeo, Frank Graffeo, Jr. and Roy Graffeo; and sisters, Jennie Schroder and Cosima Wimberly.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 1:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church. A rosary will be prayed at 12:00 PM.

