August 26, 1934 ~ June 22, 2020

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of LG Charles Matte, 85, who died Monday, June 22, 2020 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Allen Matte, Aaron Matte, Jordan Matte, Paul Touchet, Ryan Pitre and Nicholas Matte.

He is survived by his two sons, Allen Matte and his wife, Julie of Kaplan and Aaron Matte and his wife, Susan of Port Neches, TX; his daughter, Glenda "Susie" Touchet of Kaplan; his 12 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mae Rose Dubois Matte; his two daughters, Cheryl Ann Matte and Patricia Rose Matte; his son, Patrick "Wild Child" Matte; and his parents, Dave Matte and the former Helena Meaux.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 8:00 AM until the procession departs for the church at 12:30 PM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Matte family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.