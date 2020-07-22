May 26, 1919 ~ July 19, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Private family services were held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Lilly Broussard Thibeaux, 101, who died Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Southwind Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Father Donald Bernard officiating the services.

Lilly is survived by her two sons, James “Lavelle” Neveu and his wife, Karen, and Michael Neveu and his wife, Jan all of Abbeville; six grandchildren: Jamie Neveu (Genevieve), Heath DeMarcy (Amanda), Nathan Neveu (Libby), Davelyn DeMarcy-Norby (Ron), Heather Neveu, and Michelle N. Suttles (Matt); ten great-grandchildren Jonathan Neveu, Nicholas Neveu, Taylor DeMarcy, Etienne Picard, Blake DeMarcy, Laura Neveu, Noah Neveu, Harper Suttles, Elliot Norby and Emmett Suttles.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Diann DeMarcy; first husband, Laurent Neveu; second husband, J.O. Thibeaux; parents, Ernest Broussard and the former Azalie Ruth Vice; two brothers, Otis Broussard and Roy Broussard; and four sisters, Lilly B. Choate, Lillian B. Prejean, Marie Bernice Erikson and Delta B. Goos.

