April 17, 1943 ~ December 25, 2020

DELCAMBRE — Graveside services officiated by Deacon Tim Marcantel were held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery honoring the life of Linda Landry, 77, who died Friday, December 25, 2020 at Abbeville General Hospital.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Nolan J. Landry, Jr. of Delcambre; two sons, Dirk Landry and his wife, Fran of Delcambre and Chance Landry of Lake Charles; one daughter, Mona Lisa Landry of Delcambre; one grandson, Jiles M. Landry of Delcambre; one great grandson, Micah J. Landry of Kaplan; and one brother, Eston Rewis of Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Cammie Fox; and one step grandson, Barrett Broussard.

The family would like to thank the staff at Abbeville General Hospital, especially the ICU nurses and all the doctors for their care and compassion during her last days. They would also like to thank D’Shane Landry for caring for momma and the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements were conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.