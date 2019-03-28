ABBEVILLE – Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Harvest Time Church for Linda Mae Petry, 65, who died March 22, 2019 at Ochsner Hospital in New Orleans, LA.

Services will be conducted by Pastor Steve Delino.

Interment will be in St. Alphonse Cemetery in Maurice, LA.

She is survived by three sons, Marion Gregory Petry III, Felix James Petry and Brian Keith Petry (Shasley), all of Youngsville, LA; one sister, Tammy Cook (Michael) of Youngsville, LA; six brothers, Clifton Livings (Brenda) of Maurice, LA, Earl J. Breaux, Rickey J. Breaux of Youngsville, LA, Paul Breaux of Abbeville, LA, Curtis J. Thibeaux (Mary) of Arnaudville, LA; stepfather, Earl J. Breaux Sr. of Abbeville, LA; thirteen loving grandchildren; four beautiful great grandchildren who loved her dearly and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and community.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Gregory Petry, Jr.; her mother and father, Elda T. Breaux and Felix Livings; two brothers, Joseph Francis Livings, Jeffery J. Livings; maternal grandparents, Paul Thibeaux and Oliva P. Thibeaux and paternal grandparents, Rudolph Livings and Lena Mae Livings.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Harvest Time Church from 8:00 a.m. until time of service.

Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.