Linda Priest

MAURICE — Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, April 27, 2019 in Delhomme Funeral Home of Maurice for Linda Faye Priest, 67, who passed away in her home on April 21, 2019.

She is survived by her husband, Mike Priest; son, Brandon Hebert and his wife, Carmen; sisters, Annette and Pappy, Sharon, and Gwen and her brother, Grant and his wife, Sue.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Stella Fabacher.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home of Maurice on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of service.

Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 200 Chief H. Fred Road, Maurice, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.