June 12, 1937 - February 25, 2021

ABBEVILLE – Homegoing services honoring the life of Mr. Lloyd Huntley, Jr. will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Mt. Triumph Baptist Church – 300 South Lamar Street, Abbeville, LA. Pastor Willie Williams, Jr. will officiate the services. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. and go until the time of service. Mr. Huntley transitioned from this life on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at Abbeville General Hospital. He will be missed by all of his family and friends.

Bro. Lloyd professed his love and devotion for Christ and served as a Senior Deacon at Mt. Triumph Baptist Church of Abbeville, LA. He was also a member of the Male Chorus of the church and often was a lead singer. He loved singing sons of Zion and will be long remembered for singing the song entitled “I’m Coming Lord.”

In 1998, he married Sis. Sandra Reaux.

Bro. Lloyd leaves to cherish many memories his wife of 22 years, Sandra Huntley; one daughter, Carol Lynn Ozenne; two step-daughters: Samantha Ward and Re’ne Ward Fleming; step-son Edward Lee Ward; son-in-law Leonard Brown; step-son-in-law Eric Fleming; five grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 11 step-great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; his Godmother who reared him as her own, Lucille Rice; one sister Dorothy Hooper; four cousins whom he was reared with as siblings: Annie Bell Small, Fenton and Raymond Petry, and Sharon Roberts all of Manvel, Texas; four Godchildren: Denise Marie Boudreaux, Lionel Allen, Donna Henry and Jaylor Peters, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Huntley, Sr. and Mary Bessard; his daughter, Ruth Elaine Brown; son-in-law Tracy Ozenne; brothers-in-law: Murray and Sam Green and Harry Hooper; a cousin who was reared as a brother, Mancel Rice, Jr.; Godchildren: Cleveland Plowden and Terry Henderson; his mother-in-law, Lula Mae Reaux Montgomery; father-in-law Warren Montgomery; and the mother of his children, Althea Green.