October 12, 1939 ~ September 2, 2019

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Lois Faith Trahan, 79, who died Monday, September 2, 2019 at Eastridge Nursing Center. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon William “Billy” Vincent officiating the services.

Lois is survived by her two daughters, Tammy Mailhes and her husband Reid and Amanda DeMarcy and her husband Heath; granddaughter, Taylor DeMarcy; two grandsons, Tyler Mailhes and his wife Katlyn and Blake DeMarcy; and great granddaughter, Kimberly Ray Mailhes.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Allen Trahan; father, Benjamin H. Loga, Sr.; mother, Marian Smith Loga; sister, Ann Loga Fontenot; and brother, Terry Lee Loga.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 12:00 PM until 10:00 PM; Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 8:00 AM until time of services.

