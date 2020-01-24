August 12, 1929 ~ January 22, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Lona Lege Chauvin, 90, who died Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Louisiana Extended Care Hospital of Lafayette. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Pastor, Rev. Dr. Mollie McGee officiating the services.

Her family was her world, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed tending to her cats and spending time with her friends. One of the most important things in Mom’s life was gardening, and she took great pride in her flowers.

Lona is survived by her husband of 66 years, James "Jimmy" Chauvin; daughter, Lisa Chauvin Morales and her husband Anthony "Tony" of Windermere, FL; and grandchildren, Kristin Chauvin Bourque of Abbeville, Ashley A. Guidry of Orlando, FL, and Anthony James Morales of Windermere, FL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Whitney Lege and the former Emeline Touchet ; son, James "Andy" Andrew Chauvin, Jr.; and brother, Lawrence Plaisance.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM; Monday, January 27, 2020 from 8:00 AM until time of services.

