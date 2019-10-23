March 12, 1928 ~ October 21, 2019

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 AM on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Lona Mae Broussard, 91, who died Monday, October 21, 2019 at Eastridge Nursing Center. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Father Donald Bernard officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Christopher Broussard, Dustin Broussard, Timothy Lisk, Tyler Burgess, Michael Gautreaux, Mitch Falgout, Johnathan Hebert, Dane LeBlanc, and Brandon Gilbert. Readers for the Mass will be Nicole Lisk and Gabrielle Broussard and the gift bearers will be the great grandkids.

She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Lisk of Tulsa, OK and her children, Nicole, Timothy and Natile; her son, Sans Charles Broussard and wife, Linda Hulin Broussard of Maurice and their children, Dawn, Dana, Virginia and Erin, her son, Daniel John Broussard, Jr of Maurice and his children, Jessica, Chris and Dusty, and her son, Patrick Dominic Broussard and wife, Teresa Lee Broussard of Frisco, TX and his child, Gabrielle; and 17 great grandchildren; Lona is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Bernice Landry, Melise Broussard and Velta Broussard.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel J. Broussard; parents, Albert Broussard and the former Edna Clark; half-brothers, Mayo, Walter, and Isaac; and half-sisters, Eunice, Adlie, Rhea, and Elina.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 8:00 AM until 11:15 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

The family would like to thank Eastridge Assisted Living - Mrs. Angie LeBlanc and staff, Hospice of Acadiana, AMG Specialty Hospital and staff, Eastridge Nursing Home and Rehabilitation - Mr. Terry Gros and staff and Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care for their continued care over the past six years. All of your caring hands and hearts will be remembered forever! Thank you!

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.