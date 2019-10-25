ABBEVILLE — In Loving Memory of Louella Marie Rock Lombas

Funeral Services for Mrs. Louella Lombas, 71, will be held at David Funeral Home of Abbeville on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 12:00PM with Pastor Kenny Flaming officiating. Interment will follow at Morgan City Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Abbeville on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 9:00AM until time of services.

Louella Marie was born in Morgan City, Louisiana on September 28, 1948 to Anthony and Louise Rock. She grew up a Cajun girl at heart, loved being out in nature and helping others. Louella had three siblings Anthony, Gail and Michael and is survived by her youngest brother Michael.

She married and had three beautiful daughters- Leslie Caruso of Patterson, LA; Angel and her husband Daniel Cryer of Vidor, TX and Staci Reidinger and her husband Brad Lackey of San Diego, CA.

Louella’s daughters’ ushered in 11 precious grandchildren and 12 precious great grand children. And boy did she love those kiddos!

Louella lived life to the fullest. From living in Scotland and Singapore in the 1980s, caring for her parents and siblings and running a few small businesses to volunteering at her church, becoming an expert in cancer treatments and helping others struggling with terminal illnesses, she truly loved giving her time to improving humanity.

Upon her passing from this life and ascending up to heaven, Louella resided in Delcambre, LA with her husband Gary Lombas where they ran a seafood business and enjoyed many hours gardening, traveling, caring for their three dogs and tending to all their farm animals. She is survived by Gary and her stepchildren Guy Lombas, Buffie Hebert, Scottie Lombas and Jacob Lombas of Delcambre, LA.

Louella’s suffering from many years of cancer is now over but her impact on her family, friends and those also fighting cancer will continue to live on for many generations to come. May she rest in peace knowing that her memory lives on in their lives of so many.

May Louella’s passing remind us once again to slow down, smell the roses and cherish each day. God Bless you.

