ERATH — A Mass of Christian burial for Loula Duhon Vice, 94, will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 3 p.m. in Erath with Father Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery in Erath.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Erath on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of services with a recitation of the rosary at 11 a.m.

Loula, born in Jefferson Island and a resident of Erath, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at her residence. She enjoyed her time serving as a member of the Catholic Daughters, the Town and Country Demonstration, Les Travailleures, the Ladies Altar Society, and took pleasure in gardening, cooking, and especially camping at the beach with her family and friends.

She is survived by her son Leland Vice and his wife Debra of Kaplan; her daughters, Audrey Renard and her husband Junius of Erath, Sheila Migues and her husband Jimmie of Delcambre, and Ramona Granger of Austin, TX; her grandchildren Ashey Granger, Jarrod Granger, Brent Granger, Crystal Migues Legnon, Nicole Migues Lopez, Toby Choate, Jade Renard Darby, Lauren Renard, Colby Simon, and Rickey Simon; her great-grandchildren Cross Granger, Addison Granger, Harris Granger, Justin Legnon, Caitlin Legnon, Cameron Legnon, Madison Legnon, Luke Lopez, Jake Lopez, Kyleigh Choate, Rhylan Choate, McKenzie Darby, Bailey Darby, Kelby Simon, Keelee Simon, Harlee Simon, and Kyan Simon; and her great-great grandchild Harper Legnon.

She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Vice; her parents Elier Duhon and Ada Schexnayder; her brothers Jessie Duhon and Percy Duhon; her sisters Gladys Hulin and Audrey Provost; and her son-in-law Harris Granger.

Serving as pallbearers will be Justin Legnon, Toby Choate, Jace Hebert, Jamel Darby, Jarrod Granger, and Brent Granger.

