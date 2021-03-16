Lovelace John Hebert, Sr.

October 10, 1930 ~ March 13, 2021

COW ISLAND — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at St. Anne Catholic Church honoring the life of Lovelace John Hebert, 90, who died Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Gueydan Memorial Guest Home. He will be laid to rest at St. Anne Cemetery in Cow Island with Reverend Matthew Barzare officiating the services.

Lovelace traveled the country working on pipelines as a heavy equipment operator for 25 years. Then for 20 years ran Gulf View, a camp rental business in Holly Beach, LA. After that he bought a home in Perry, LA and retired.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Gertrude “Dean” White Hebert; grandson, Johnny Hebert and his wife, Laura of Hull, TX; two granddaughters, Windy Matherne and her husband, Michael of Dayton, TX, and Jenny Kondo and her husband, Jacob of Austin, TX; six great grandchildren, Rebekah, Marah and Emmah Hebert, Taylor Threet and wife, Courtney, Jonathan White, and Kaitlyn Kondo; brother, Lester Hebert; and sisters, Shirley Hebert Doucet and Jeanette Hebert Arnold.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Honorae Hebert, Sr. and the former Eulalie Bourque; sons, Lovelace John Hebert, Jr., Jimmie Lane “Bubba” Hebert and Matthew Mark Hebert; brothers, Emery J. Hebert and Honorae Hebert, Jr.; and sisters, Ruby Hebert, Lilly Mae Hebert Buford, Eunice Hebert Hargrave, Annie Mae Hebert and Ozite Hebert.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 from 9:00 AM until 1:30 PM when the procession will depart for the church. A rosary being prayed at 10:30 AM.

The family would like to thank the staff of Gueydan Memorial Guest Home and Lamm Hospice, especially nurse, Crystal for their care and compassion for Lovelace.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.