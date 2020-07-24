“To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord”

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial for Loveless John Green Sr. ,65, will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, July 25, 2020 at St. Theresa Catholic Church with Father Francois Sainte-Marie officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary Magdelen Cemetery.

Visitation will be in David Funeral Home of Abbeville, Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 9:00 AM until service time with recitation of the rosary at 10:00 AM.

Loveless was born in Lafayette and was a resident of Abbeville. He loved working on any type of appliance. He loved to tell corny jokes and spending time with his family. He loved to play the lottery and scratch offs. He was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team. He enjoyed watching Me TV and old westerns. He never met a stranger and was selfless and humble in lending a hand to anyone in need. Last, but not least, he was affectionately known as “Poppee” by his three children who absolutely adored and loved him. Surrounded by his family, Loveless John Green, Sr. humbly answered the call of the Lord in the comforts of his home. Loveless was a hard-working, family man who was very dedicated to his craft of being a Service Technician—servicing and repairing appliances. “If it was broken, he could definitely fix it.” He was not only a family man, but a son, husband, father, uncle, nephew and cousin who always took care of his family no matter what. He worked 46 plus years for various employers including Primeaux & Mouledous, Conn’s Appliances and at the time of his death, was employed with Richard Hebert Maytag in Lafayette, LA.

He is survived by his loving wife; Retha Landry Green, his children; Leslie Green (Marcus Doty) of Abbeville, LA, Loveless John Green, Jr. (Abigail LeMaire) of Youngsville, LA and LaTyrie Green-Savoy (Demetrius) of Lake Charles, LA, his father Edward Green and his mother Lulda Wiltz Green of Erath, LA; brothers; Martin Green (Phyllis), Scottie Green (Rachel) and Randy Green (Linda), sisters; Betty Green Campbell, Margaret Green, Shirley Green Campbell (Donald Sr.), Linda Green, Brenda Green Brailey, Dorita Green Cole (Williard), Juanita Green, Leona Green Antoine (Harold), Veronica Green and Gustavia Green. He is also survived by maternal aunt and uncle, Wilda Jones of Abbeville, LA and Herbert Wiltz of Port Arthur, TX. He is also survived by a paternal aunt, Beatrice Boudreaux of Abbeville, LA and Godmother-Della Green of Abbeville, LA. He is also survived by his four Godchildren: Eugene Campbell, Jr., Nichole Green, Donald Guidry, Jr. and Alvin Taylor, III and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his brother Norris Green, Sr. and his paternal and maternal grandparents.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to all EMT, first responders and the nurses and staff of Acadian Home Care.

