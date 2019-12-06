ABBEVILLE — Abbeville, LA - A Home-going Celebration will be held for Mrs. Lucille Williams, the former Lucille Levine, 89, at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Mt. Triumph Baptist Church with Bishop Raymond Captville, officiating.

She will await the resurrection in St. Paul Cemetery in Abbeville, LA.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 5:00P.M. – 9:00 P.M. at Greater Rose Hill Baptist Church and resume on Saturday at Mt. Triumph Baptist Church at 8:00 A.M. until the time of the service.

A resident of Abbeville, LA she passed at 8:20 A.M. Friday, November 29, 2019, at her residence. Lucille was the youngest of 15 children.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband of 65 years, Norman Williams, Sr. of Abbeville, LA; one son, Norman Williams, Jr. of Abbeville, LA; three godchildren: Bishop Raymond Captville (Jenniver) of Baton Rouge, LA; Alex Brailey, Sr. of Corpus Christi, TX and Cynthia Dease of Baton Rouge, LA; two devoted nieces: Willia Bessard and Viola Sonnier of Abbeville, LA; Sheketha Moore, whom she loved and thought of as a granddaughter of Abbeville, LA; two sisters-in-law: Theresa McKelly of New Iberia, LA and Leona Porter of Chicago, IL; one brother-in-law, Minister Roy Williams, Sr. (Mary Dell) of New Iberia, LA and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, church family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard Levine, Sr. and Rozena Plowden Levine; six sisters: Nedra L. Brailey, Stella L. Collins, Lizzie L. Levy, Lilly L. Sonnier, Alice L. Captville and Ada L. Bessard; eight brothers: Howard Jr., Herbert Jr., George Sr., Eddie, Jimmy, Roy, James and William Levine.

Active Pallbearers: Alex Brailey, Sr., Jay Captville, Enrick Maze, Jerry Plowden, Horace Walker, Sr. and Norris Walker, Jr.

Honorary Pallbearers: Lenwood Collins, Alton Levine, Sr., Dallas Levine, Dalton Levine, Sr., Herbert Levine, Jr., Lennis Levine, Louis Levine, Sr. and Walter Levine, Sr.

Special thanks to: Dr. Kerry Schexnaider, Grace Hospice, Hospice of Acadiana, Sheketha Moore and Shahera Moore.

