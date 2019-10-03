Luna Marie Trahan Michaud

Luna passed away at the age of 85 on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. She was a longtime resident of Abbeville.

She graduated from Lafayette High School in 1952, and graduated Valedictorian of her class.

Luna was employed by the Diocese of Lafayette, and was the Cafeteria Manager at Mount Carmel Elementary, and Vermilion Catholic High School. During her 27 years at Mount Carmel Elementary she was named Manager of the year twice - Once in 1980, and then again in 1994. In 1996 Mount Carmel dedicated the school yearbook in her honor.

Prior to joining the staff at Mount Carmel she worked in the public school system for 5 years. She retired in 1996.

Ready to welcome her in heaven are her parents, T.J Trahan and Hilda Landry Trahan; brother’s - Leroy Trahan and Joseph (Moon) Harris.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Albert Michaud, and her three children - Kellie M. Young and her husband Eddie, James Albert Michaud and his wife Jackie, and Cheryl M. Sellers and her husband Robert. Grand children - Clay Young and his wife Dana, Andre Young and his wife Maxine, Beau Young and his wife Nicole, Ryan Michaud, and Chasity Touchet. Eleven Great Grandchildren, and Two Great- Great Grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 4 PM until 8 PM at Vincent Funeral Home in Abbeville. Today would mark their 67th Wedding Anniversary. A Rosary will be recited at 7 PM at the funeral home. A mass will be held at a later date.

