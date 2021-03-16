A Liturgy of the Word service was held Monday, March 15, 2021 at 3:00 pm in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home for Mae Baudoin, 87, who passed away March 11, 2021 at her residence. Deacon Ken Soignier conducted the funeral services. Interment followed in Calvary Cemetery.

Survivors include her husband, Ervin Baudoin of Lafayette; three children, Myra Cloud, Philip Baudoin, and Mark Baudoin and his wife Diane, all of Lafayette; her sister, Shirley Broussard of Erath; brother Paul Bertrand, Jr. of Meaux; three grandchildren, Travis Cloud, Lauren Morel, and Lindsey Bruce; and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mabel and Paul Bertrand, Sr., and one brother, Robert Bertrand.

Mae was a native of Meaux and resident of Lafayette for most of her life. She was a member of Holy Cross Church.

Pallbearers were Travis Cloud, Nathan Broussard, Brandon Morel, Ronnie Thibodeaux, Gavin Bruce, and Brad Bertrand.

Honorary pallbearers included Paul Bertrand Jr. and Norman Broussard.

The family requested that visitation be held Monday from noon until services. A rosary will be led by Paula and Shirley Broussard on Monday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

