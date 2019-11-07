Article Image Alt Text

Malcolm S. St. Romain, Sr.

Thu, 11/07/2019 - 12:23pm

Malcolm Stanislaus St. Romain, Sr., 76, passed away on November 4, 2019 at his residence.
Burial will take place in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Grand Coteau.
Malcolm served in the U. S. Navy from 1960 to 1964. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree from ULL in Accounting and was a retired CPA who held numerous jobs in the accounting field throughout the United States.
Malcolm, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Plauche St. Romain and the former Helen Ortego.
He is survived by his daughter, Sundi Misenhelter; and two grandchildren; Mary Ellen St. Romain and Malcolm “Trey” St. Romain, III; close friends and caregivers, Mary Boudreaux, Josh and Crystal Williams and their three children, Skye, Mia and Lexi, as well as John and Jeanne Fleuriet.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Malcolm St. Romain, Jr., and his daughter-in-law, Elizabeth “Beth” St. Romain.
Personal condolences may be sent to the St. Romain family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.
Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.

