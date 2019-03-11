Margaret “Betty” S. Martin, age 83, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 at Rosewood Assisted Living in Lafayette, LA.

Mrs. Martin was a native of Alice, TX and had resided in Louisiana for over sixty years.

Survivors include two daughters, Billie Martin LeBouef and her husband, Bradley, and Julia Martin-McCann and her husband, Warren, all of Lafayette; one sister, Katherine S. Barnes of Hot Springs, AR; two grandchildren, Robin LeBouef Castille and Dustin Martin LeBouef; and two great grandchildren, Ivy E. LeBouef and Tryton J. LeBouef all of Lafayette.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Billie Rogers Martin; her parents, Hal Eric Stafford, Sr. and the former Margaret Emma Truesdale; and two brothers, Gerald Stafford and Hal Eric Stafford, Jr.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.

