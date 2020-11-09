December 19, 1935 ~ November 5, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Marion Dale Broussard, 84, who died Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Heart Hospital of Lafayette. Deacon William "Billy" Vincent will be officiating the service. He will be buried at a later date,

Marion is survived by his wife of 63 years, Anna Trahan Broussard; four children, David Broussard and his wife, Cindy, Brian Broussard and his wife, Christine, Lisa Doucet and her husband, Dexter, and Chris Broussard; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and siblings, Wilbert "Kosh" Broussard, Shirley Romero and Ruby Blanc.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nolton Broussard and the former Una Landry; and sister, Jeanette Thibodeaux.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 9:00 AM until time of service. A rosary will be prayed at 11:00 AM.

