September 5, 1957 ~ December 27, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Memorial services will be held at 3:00 PM , Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Mary Angela Veazey 63, who passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.

Mary is survived by her children, April Touchet and fiancé Cyrus Dean of Abbeville and Karl Harrington and wife Tiffany of Abbeville; two grandchildren, Kadence and husband Steven Barousse and Landon Dean; brother, Norman Veazey and wife Verna of Abbeville; sister Lois Michon and husband Maxie of Abbeville; and her lifelong friends, Danette and James Delahoussaye.

She was precede in death by her parents, Guster Veazey and the former Ethel Copell; sister, Glenda Leleux; and her significant other, John Earl Harrington.

The family would like to thank Abbeville General, Lafayette General ICU, and Dr. Pham for the care and compassion shown to Mary in her time of need.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Saturday, January 23, 2021 from 1:00 PM until time of services

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.