Mary Anne Hargrave

July 26, 1939 ~ December 8, 2020

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Mary Hargrave, 81, who died Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital. She will be laid to rest at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Cemetery with Reverend Matthew Hebert officiating the services.

Mary Anne’s children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were what made her the most proud. Her eyes always sparkled when she talked about them. She used her sewing talents to make each one a beautifully beaded and decorated Christmas stocking which she filled with goodies every Christmas. She loved dancing, especially at Mardi Gras when she and Ellery were members of the Local Chic-A-La-Pie Crew. She and Ellery were members of a square dancing club that traveled together to dancing events. They square danced and traveled in their camper to Arkansas where they met many wonderful friends that stayed close thru many years.

She and Ellery traveled to Belgium and France twice with Jumelage, and hosted families at their home, which was the highlight of those travels.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Ellery Joseph Hargrave of Liberty Farm; her children, Jonathan Hargrave and his wife, Betty of Kaplan, Gilmar Hargrave of Kaplan, and Martin Hargrave and his wife, Gay of Abbeville; her grandchildren, Corey, Blake, Laila, Luke, Julie, and Katie; her great grandchildren, Carlyn, Jolie Kate, and Emmitt; and her brothers, Floyd Landry and his wife, Lucy of Delcambre and Winston Landry of Kaplan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilmar Landry and the former Anna Broussard; and her brothers, Gilmar Landry, Jr., Curtis Landry, and Alan Landry.

The family would like to thank Dr. Randall Faulk for his personal care and friendship. It means a lot to the family. The staff at Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital for the care and empathy they showed while caring for Mary and Ellery. Mary’s friends stayed by her until the end offering help and prayers. Family is often taken for granted, please know that we love all of you.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church, 600 N. Church Avenue, on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the time of the services at 2:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 1:30 PM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Hargrave family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.