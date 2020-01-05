Mary Helen Baudoin

A memorial service will be conducted for Helen Baudoin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday February 15, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Delcambre with a rosary at 9:30 am. A gathering will begin at 9:00 am. Following the Mass, a reception will be held at the Vanderbilt Hall across from the church.

At the age of 95, following a brief illness, Mary Helen Faulk Baudoin known to all as Helen, Aunt Helen, or Maw-maw slipped peacefully into eternal rest with the Lord on Monday, December 23, 2019. In the days before her passing she was surrounded by her beloved family at The Carpenter House Hospice in Lafayette. Helen born to Alene and Calphe Faulk in Kaplan in 1924 was the youngest and last surviving of thirteen children.

As a young woman, Helen moved to New Iberia where she worked as a telephone operator and met her future husband, Wilmer J. Baudoin, Sr. Married in 1958, the couple settled permanently in Delcambre where they set up a home and raised two children, Will and Jamie.

Helen lived in Delcambre for nearly 60 years. Well situated on Highway 14 her home served as a gathering place for family and friends. Hot coffee, a warm smile and friendly conversation were always a staple. A devoted servant of Christ, she worshipped dutifully at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, attending mass nearly every day of the week. In addition to daily attendance at mass, Helen volunteered for the 5:00am holy hour time slot when Our Lady of the Lake started an adoration chapel.

Helen was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, niece, cousin, and sibling. She was very proud of and carried an immense love for her family. Nothing brought Helen more joy than spending time with her gathered family. She spent countless hours cooking and preparing for her company.

Helen was known for her sharp, witty, yet kind sense of humor. She touched everyone she met with her joyous spirit. Her wry smile, knowing wink, laugh, and the sound she made when she hugged you with boundless love, will always be remembered and dearly missed.

Helen was the beloved wife of the late Wilmer J. Baudoin, Sr., devoted mother of Jaime Baudoin, Wilmer J. Baudoin, Jr. and his wife Cindi, all of Delcambre, loving "Maw Helen" to her grandchildren: Lindsay Sonnier, her husband Ryan, Kyle Baudoin, his wife Sarah, Britlyn Delahoussaye and Luke Baudoin; and her great-grandson, Franiu Baudoin.

Helen’s family requests that those who wish to celebrate her life do so by donating, in her name, to St. Joseph’s Hospice-The Carpenter House or The American Cancer Society.

