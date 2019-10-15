May 18, 1936 - October 6, 2019

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 1:00PM at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Abbeville for Mrs. Mary Jean Parker Collins who passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019.

Mary Jean Parker Collins was born on May 18, 1936 in Abbeville, LA., to Menson and Viola Parker in the area of town known to many as “Across the Bayou”. She shared many colorful stories of her childhood experiences. As an only child, Jean shared a very close connection with her Grandmother; Mrs. Susan Parker, that very same connection she shared with her very own grandchildren. Graduating from James A. Herod as Valedictorian in 1955, Jean continued her education at Grambling College in 1959, now known as Grambling State University. After graduating from college, Jean began her lifelong love for leaching and nurturing. In 1962, she married Mr. Joseph Collins and in 1964 the (2) had their (1) and only son; Russell Collins. Over span of (3) decades, Jean worked as an Educator in the Vermilion Parish School System and would retire in 1995. After retiring she dedicated her time to teaching religion, gardening, and loving her grandbabies.

Her independence, strength and self-assurance would be forever present. Even in her later years and questionable health. She lived a beautiful and quiet life, devoted to honoring her family and faith.

She leaves to cherish her memories of lovely life devoted to her son; Russell Collins (Elizabeth) of Lafayette, LA., her honorary daughters; Lisa Taylor (Xavier Jones) of Osh Kosh, WI. Linda Bailey (Kevin) of Harvey, LA., Arlette Evans (Dillion & Mikayla) & Tracey Bessard of Abbeville, her dear grandchildren; Russell Bessard (Codi), Rashira (NeNe) Bessard & Rashonda Collins all of Abbeville, LA., Rechelle Bessard of Lafayette, LA., Bretlan Shelvin of Atlanta, GA., & Felton Wiltz of Abbeville, LA., her great grandchildren; Zsevon Bessard, Zaine Bessard, Zandon Bessard, Ryleigh Bessard, and Harlem Levine all of Abbeville, LA., she also leaves behind a host of family members, friends, colleagues and church members. She is preceded in death by her husband; Joseph Collins, mother; Viola Huntsberry-Parker and her father; Menson (Black Man) Parker.

The family asks that viewing be observed between the hours of 8:00am to 12:23PM at Kinchen Funeral Home in Abbeville, LA.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinchen Funeral Home, 218 North St. Valarie, Abbeville, LA 70510.