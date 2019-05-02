December 5, 1941 ~ May 1, 2019

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Mary Lou LeBlanc, 77, who died Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery at a later date with Deacon Tim Marcantel officiating the services.

Mary Lou is survived by her son, Milton J. LeBlanc, II and his wife Angela; three daughters, Natalie LeBlanc, Tina Thibodeaux and her husband Kevin, and Cristal LeBlanc; grandchildren, Colin LeBlanc, Erin LeBlanc, Landon LeBlanc, Josh Romero, Mattie Romero, Tyler Thibodeaux, Abbi Thibodeaux, Justin Mayard, Brinkley Mayard and Achillies Vallot; great grandchildren, Jena LeBlanc and Zhyler LeBlanc; former husband, Wilfred LeBlanc; and two brothers, Witland LeBlanc, Sr. and Russell LeBlanc.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eldridge LeBlanc and the former Effie Duhon; and granddaughter, Jena Richard.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of services. A rosary being prayed at 1:30 PM.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.