April 30, 1949 ~ May 8, 2019

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Mary Migues, 70, who died Wednesday, May 8, 2019. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Father Louie Richard officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Rodney Dupre Jr., Smiley Menard, Kyle Gary, Tommy J. Touchet, Clifford Touchet, and Curly Porrier. Honorary pallbearers will be Kailyn Marie Dupre, Destini Renee Dupre, Cheyenne Rochelle Dupre, Mackenzie Faith Dupre, Harley Mae Dupre, Jace Joseph Wendell Dupre, Payson Nicole Moore, Liam Joseph Touchet, and Harmony Marie Lennie.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Debbie Dupre and her husband Rodney; companion, Curly Porrier; two brothers, Wilbert "Smiley" Menard and his companion Judy, and Clifford Menard; sister, Cecile Touchet and her husband Clifford; granddaughter, Myrandalyn Touchet; grandson who she raised since 3 years old, Tommy J. Touchet and his companion Taylor Sarradet; grandchildren Kailyn Marie Dupre, Destini Renee Dupre, Cheyenne Rochelle Dupre, Mackenzie Faith Dupre, Harley Mae Dupre, Jace Joseph Wendell Dupre; and numerous great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eraste Menard and the former Olive St. Amant; son, Tommy Touchet; first husband, Edhrus Touchet; second husband, Adam Migues; and numerous siblings.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 11:00 AM until time of services on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. A rosary will be prayed on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 7:00 PM.

