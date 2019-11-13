Mary Sneed

A Home-going Celebration will be held for Mrs. Mary Louise Sneed, the former Mary Lee, 69, at 11:00 A.M. Friday, November 15, 2019, at Mount Triumph Baptist Church with Pastor Walter August, Jr. officiating.

She will await the resurrection in Saint Paul Cemetery in Abbeville, LA.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church on Friday 8:00 A.M. until the time of the service.

A resident of Abbeville, LA, she passed at 8:29 P.M. Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Louisiana Extended Care Hospital in Lafayette, LA.

She leaves to cherish her fond memory, her husband, Leroy Sneed of Abbeville, LA; one son, Raymond Perry, Sr. (Phyllis) of Abbeville, LA; four grandchildren: Raymond Perry, Jr., Reginald Perry, Maurice Lain and Cortez Lain of Joliet, IL; eight sisters:Doris Cartwright (John) of Joliet, IL, Dorothy Simon (Lester Sr.) of Youngsville, LA, Deloris Mitchell (Robert), Lola Taylor, Martha Rideaux (Raymond), Penny Coleman, Barbara LeBlanc (Michael) and Veronica Williams (Allen) all of Abbeville, LA; four brothers: Pastor Walter August, Jr. (Ruby) of Houston, TX, Darson Brailey, Sr. and Ryneal Brailey, Sr. of Abbeville, LA and Gregory Mitchell of Franklin, LA; one brother-in-law, Columbus Como of Port Arthur, TX; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Mrs. Sneed was preceded in death by her parents: Ernest Lee, Sr. and Sarah Isaac Lee; one grandson, Deon Perry; four sisters: Orgene Polk, Lizzie Como, Rose Mary Jones and Patricia Lee Brailey and five brothers: Alvin Lee, Jr., Joseph Lee, Alfred Lee, Sr., Ernest Lee, Jr. and Alton Brailey, Sr.; niece, Brenda Lee; two nephews, Alfred Lee, Jr. and Gregory Briggs and one great nephew, Jacolby Lee.

Active pallbearers are Keelan Buchanan, Corey Samuel, Chris Lee, Damien Buchanan, Chris Samuel and Charlie Lee.

Honorary pallbearers are Raymond Perry, Sr., Raymond Perry, Jr., Alvin Minnick, Alfred Minnick, Willie Jones, Maurice Lain, Chance Brown, Courtney Samuel, Brian Buchanan, Cortez Lain, Wade Buchanan, David Delesbour and Robert Walker.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home (337-893-2440) 1116 Greene Street Abbeville, LA 70510.