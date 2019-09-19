LAFAYETTE — A Catholic Funeral Service will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Martin & Castille’s La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette for Michael Forrest Warren, Jr., 29, who passed away on Tuesday, September 17 at his residence in Lafayette.

Interment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery.

Reverend William Schambough will conduct the funeral services.

Michael was born March 31, 1990 in Houston, Texas. He lived his early years in Texas and moved with his family to Lafayette in the early 90’s. His family eventually settled in the Maurice area. Michael attended Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School in Lafayette, Mount Carmel Elementary in Abbeville, and Vermilion Catholic in Abbeville.

Michael’s smile was infectious and he loved his family dearly. His humor and smile matched no other, and he was always the comic relief at any gathering. He had a love for the outdoors. Hunting and fishing with his grandfather were precious memories. Michael always had a special way with horses. He and his sister, Mary, enjoyed many years of rodeoing together. Their bond was very special.

Michael was loved by his family and extended family throughout Louisiana and Texas.

Michael’s greatest gift and accomplishment was his daughter Emma Grace. He adored and loved her and she brought such joy to his life.

Survivors include his daughter, Emma Grace Warren; the mother of his child, Racheal Roy; his mother and step-father, Melissa King Allen and Bobby; his father, Michael Warren Sr.; his sister, Mary Kathryn Sturm and brother-in-law Brett; his maternal grandmother, Paulette Broussard King; his uncle, James V. King, Jr. and wife Debbie; his aunts, Michelle King May and husband Jonathan, Margaret King Greene and husband Randall, Kathryn Warren and husband John Sanford, his uncle, James Warren and wife Karen; and many cousins and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, James V. King, Sr.; both of his paternal grandparents, Forrest and Emily Warren; and his great-grandparents, Paul and Freida Broussard, and James A. and Alice King.

Pallbearers will be Andrew Goodyear, Tyler Gibson, Brett Sturm, Dakotah Klein, James King III, John Thibeaux, and Randall J. Greene.

The family requests that visitation will be observed in Martin & Castille’s SOUTHSIDE location on Thursday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Friday from 9:00 AM until the time of service.

A rosary will be prayed by Laurie Lee Domingue on Thursday at 6:30 PM in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made in Michael's name to Mt. Carmel Elementary, 405 Park Avenue, Abbeville, LA 70510.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811.