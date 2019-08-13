Michael J. Detraz “Big Mike”

December 3, 1949 ~ August 10, 2019

ABBEVILLE — Memorial services will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Michael J. “Big Mike” Detraz, 69, who died Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Eunice Manor Nursing Home. Reverend Louis Richard will officiate the services.

Big Mike was a lifelong resident of Abbeville and a man that wore many hats at once. He farmed rice with his brother for a few years after their father’s death, then he moved on to a job with LUMCON (Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium) for 13 years. This job allowed him to be where he loved to be, in the outdoors. He often brought professors and college students throughout the marshlands, and the bay to do research. Mike also helped his wife in their crawfish buying and bait business for 31 years. Despite having these demanding jobs his work was never done, he also worked for the Vermilion Parish Police Jury as a Locksman for 45 years. He was very passionate about controlling the water for southern Vermilion Parish. Farmers relied on him to keep salt water out the canals and also to keep others from flooding during storms.

Many knew him as a tough, strong man with a mind of his own, but when it came to his grandkids and his dog, he was a kid at heart. He loved to hunt and fish, often traveling to Mexico and Nicaragua with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Shawnee LeBlanc Detraz; one daughter, Michelle Comeaux and her husband, Joey; one brother, Luke Detraz III and his wife Angela; one sister, Marsha D. Petry and her husband Johnny; and five grandchildren, Dilan Comeaux, Paige Comeaux, Madison Hebert, Jennah Detraz, and Amelia Detraz; and his dog, Duke.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Luke Detraz, Jr. and the former Bernice Primeaux; and his son, Michael "Lil Mike" Detraz, Jr.; in-laws, Clifford “T-Cliff” LeBlanc and former Thelma Moore.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 11:00 AM until the services at 3:00 PM.

His family would like to thank administrator, Nickie Prejean Toups and staff at Eunice Manor for the excellent care he received. In lieu of flowers, any donations made will be forwarded to Alzheimer’s research.

