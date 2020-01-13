Michael James Veazey Sr. (Mike) passed away peacefully in Baton Rouge on January 11, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patricia Landry Veazey; his children Jim Veazey and his wife Kim Easley Veazey, and Amy Veazey Seemann, and her husband Charles Seemann; grandchildren Caroline and Jake Veazey, Amelie, Charles Frederick and Patricia Seemann, and step grandchildren Claire and Edward Francis. Mike is also survived by his siblings, George Clyde Veazey and wife Lou Redman Veazey; Patricia Veazey Alvarado and husband Ebu Alvarado; Barbara Veazey Kinnard and husband Bo Kinnard; and Frances Veazey Angers and husband Steven Angers; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Formed and shaped by the deep Catholic roots into which he was born, Mike arrived in the heart of Cajun country at his grandparents’ farm, La Nouvelle, in Youngsville, LA. He graduated from Mount Carmel of Abbeville in 1962 and earned a master’s degree in Petroleum Engineering from LSU. He worked as a petroleum engineer in Texas and Oklahoma, but quickly moved home when his children started rooting for OU over LSU.

The determination, optimism, and good humor of his family combined with the virtue and faith of the Sisters of Mount Carmel developed Mike into a man universally admired. Mike remained loyal friends with many of his classmates from Mount Carmel. For over 60 years, they shared the joys and sorrows of life; steadfast, loyal, and true to each other. Mike was blessed to find his teenage sweetheart among these friends, and even after 50+ years of marriage, she remained his sweet beloved.

Brilliant and humble, with unassailable integrity, he was highly sought after as a professional expert witness. He reached straightforward and honest opinions, not catering to any particular side, and was unflappable under pressure. His greatest professional love remained teaching, and every semester he taught young petroleum engineers at LSU, inspiring them to offer their best selves to the profession.

As a husband and father, he was kind, slow to anger, generous, funny, wise, strong, quiet and unpretentious. He left an imperishable legacy to his loved ones - an example of life lived with monumental moral strength, unsurpassable wisdom and common sense, and a firm conviction in the goodness of his fellow man. He taught us to look for solutions not problems, and to anticipate the future with hope. Mike’s spirit remains with us, guiding and influencing our lives. We love you Daddy; and thank you especially for teaching us pecan is NEVER pronounced “PEE-can.”

He will truly be missed by his travel friends, Julius “The Numbers Man” and Betty Langlinais. Also, his devoted friend and 40-year business partner, Ronnie Theriot.

He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Grace Veazey, brother P. J. Veazey, his wife’s parents Abel and Ernestine Landry and several uncles, aunts and cousins.

Services will be at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2025 Stuart Avenue on Thursday, January 16, 2020 with visitation at 10AM, followed by a Catholic mass at 11AM and burial at St. George Catholic Church.

The family would like to express thanks to Baton Rouge Oncology, The Butterfly Wing located in Baton Rouge General Medical Center Midcity and St. Aloysius Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mike’s honor to The Hospice of Baton Rouge, St. Aloysius Catholic Church, or The Sisters of Mount Carmel Retirement Community.