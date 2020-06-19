November 24, 1948 ~ June 17, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Graveside services will be held at 1:30 PM on Friday, June 19, 2020 at St. Paul Cemetery honoring the life of Michael Jude Thibodeaux, 71, passed away on June 17, 2020 at his residence. Reverend Louis J. Richard will officiate the services. Serving as pallbearers are Brandon Lege, Terry Trahan, Eric Trahan, David Trahan, Earl Chiasson, Jr. and Silas Johnson. Honorary pallbearers are Bryce Lege, Patrick Thibodeaux, Joey Thibodeaux and Rodney Trahan.

After graduating from Abbeville High School in 1966, Mike attended Northwestern State University in Natchitoches and was a member of Kappa Order Gamma Psi Chapter. Mike had a great love for his country and was proud to have served in the Air Force from 1969-1972. He was a retired

Tank Inspector Supervisor. He enjoyed a good barbeque and was a very thoughtful and jolly person always bringing a smile to others faces.

He is survived by two brothers, Patrick Thibodeaux of Mobile, Alabama and Joey Thibodeaux and his wife Claudell Suire of Abbeville; three sisters, Kathy Thibodeaux of Baton Rouge, Gwen Thibodeaux of Abbeville and Carla Thibodeaux of Baton Rouge; two nieces, Marcy Thibodeaux Lege and her husband Brandon of Abbeville and Margaret Wood and husband Mark of Alabama; two great nieces, Megan Lege and Emilie Wood; and two great nephews, Bryce Lege and John Christopher Wood.

He was preceded in death by his father, Percy P. Thibodeaux; his mother, Annie Dell Trahan Thibodeaux; his brother, Steven Percy Thibodeaux; maternal grandparents, Theodore and Alma Broussard Trahan; and paternal grandparents, Joseph and Clondire Delahoussaye Thibodeaux.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM when the procession will depart for the cemetery. A rosary will be prayed at 11:30 AM.

The family would like to thank LAMM Hospice Care and his team of sitters for the care they gave Mike in his last days.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.