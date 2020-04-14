August 1, 1960 ~ April 12, 2020

ABBEVILLE—Graveside services were held honoring the life of Michael Mark Devalcourt, 59, who died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Abbeville General Hospital.

Pallbearers were Kyle Choate, Jeramie Roberts, Kevin Devalcourt, John Ford, Jim Broussard and Scott Harrington.

Honorary pallbearers were Ramzy Devalcourt and John “Butch” Hollier.

Mike was an avid sportsman and loved the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, and camping. He had a kind and loving soul that would light up any room, he was always the life of the party, and had an infectious smile.

Mike is survived by his wife of 9 years, Tara H. Devalcourt; mother, Jeanne Devalcourt; two sons, Kyle Choate and his wife Emily, and Ramzy Devalcourt; step-son, Jonathan Harrington; two daughters, Courtney D. Roberts and her husband, Jeramie, and Alaine D. Ford and her husband John; step-daughter, Melanie Dubose; brother, Kevin Devalcourt; sister, Stephanie Marinari; and eight grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. John Devalcourt; and brother, John David Devalcourt.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.