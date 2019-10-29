February 15, 1931 ~ October 28, 2019

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Mildred Aube' Guidry, 88, who died Monday, October 28, 2019 at her residence.

She will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Reverend Louis Richard officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Jerome Guidry, Arthur David Guidry, Marvin Guidry, Cody Guidry, Patrick Guidry and Sean Guidry.

For all those who knew Millie, she was known as a kind soul, generous nature, and her love of being outside tending to her yard and garden. The devotion she had to her husband and family stood above all else.

Millie is survived by her four sons, Jerome D. Guidry and his wife Lisa, Arthur David Guidry and his wife Cindy, Marvin P. Guidry and his wife Nanette, and Chris T. Guidry; two daughters, Kathleen G. Mire and her husband Kenneth, and Rachelle Guidry; siblings, Percy Aube', Betty Hebert and Kenneth Aube'; thirteen grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren were proudly welcomed into the family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur "Bob" Joseph Guidry; parents, John T. Aube and Estelle Comeaux Aube'.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of service with a rosary being prayed at 1:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, family and friends are asked to consider a memorial donation to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St. Lafayette, LA 70503 www.hospiceacadiana.com or American Cancer Society, 1804 West Pinhook Rd. Lafayette, LA 70508 www.cancer.org

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.