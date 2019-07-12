August 7, 1953 ~ July 10, 2019

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Mildred C. LaSalle, 65, who died Wednesday, July 10, 2019. She will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Deacon Tom Sommers officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Jordan Schexnider, Grant LaSalle, Hagen Hebert, Chad Hebert, Lee Schexnider, and Alton “Tan” Campbell.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Rodeny LaSalle of Kaplan; three daughters, Maxine and her husband, Lee Schexnider of Kaplan, Rodessa and her husband, Chad Hebert of Kaplan, and Christine LaSalle of Kaplan; one sister, Lovenia Seaux of Crowley; seven brothers, Michael Campbell, Alton “Tan” Campbell, L.J. Campbell, Donnie Campbell, Dave Campbell, Ray Allen Campbell, and Allen Campbell; five grandchildren, Jordan Schexnider and his finaceé, Kaylie Savoie, Mallory Hebert, Morgan and her husband, Brett Singley, Hagen Hebert, and Grant LaSalle; and one great grandchild, Annalee Singley.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Morris Campbell and the former Inez Dupuis; her mother and father-in-law, Gordy and Eunice LaSalle; her brother, Alvin Campbell; and two sisters, Betty Campbell and Linda Andrus.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 8:00 AM until the time of services at 10:00 AM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan.