Mildred Simon Vincent “Millie”

December 3, 1937 ~ December 11, 2019

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Mildred Simon Vincent, 82, who died Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Mark Miley officiating the services.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jerry Paul Vincent of Kaplan; her five daughters, Melanie and her husband, D.J. Lavoi of Harrison, AR, Karen and her husband, Mike Goebel of Lafayette, Andrea and her husband, Bobby Frederick of Kaplan, Mary Beth and her husband, Martin Zaunbrecher of Gueydan, and Jacinta and her husband, David Dyck of Royse City, TX; her four sons, Jerry “Buddy” Vincent and his wife, Tina of Kaplan, Peter Vincent and his wife, Stacia of Kaplan, Deacon William “Billy” Vincent and his wife, Melissa of Abbeville, and Jeremy Vincent and his wife, Michele of Chesterfield, VA;; her sister, Linda Baker of Kaplan; her 18 grandchildren; and her 17 great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff of St. Joseph Hospice for all of their care.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edes Simon and the former Elise Hargrave; her brother, Doris Simon; and one godchild, Toby Mallet.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 6:30 PM; Friday, December 13, 2019 from 8:00 AM until the procession departs for the church at 10:45 AM with a rosary being prayed at 9:00 AM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan.