NEW IBERIA — A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at St. Peter Catholic Church in New Iberia for Mona Menard, 73, who passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019, in New Iberia.

Entombment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Milton.

Rev. Paul Broussard will be the Celebrant.

A gathering of family and friends will be Friday from 4:30 pm until 8:00 pm at Pellerin Funeral Home. A rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 7:00 pm Friday. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 8:00 am until 10:30 am.

A native of Abbeville and a longtime resident of New Iberia, Ms. Menard was born on July 15, 1945 to the late Lovelace and Irene Bodin Menard. She was employed with State Bank for 20 years and also with Iberia Bank for 20 years. After her retirement, Ms. Menard worked for PMB Safety and Regulatory in Abbeville. She was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, where she was participated in Adoration Chapel, and was a Eucharistic Minister. Ms. Menard enjoyed plants and gardening, and volunteered at the Social Service Center in New Iberia for many years.

Survivors include her sister, Connie Richerson and husband Dudley of Groves, Texas; nephew, Shane Richerson of Groves, Texas; best friend and companion, Larry Escuriex of New Iberia; aunts, Kelly M. Broussard of Lafayette, Peggy M. Brasseux of Lafayette, Janelle Duhon of Crowley, Vernola Guilbeau of Lafayette; uncle, Nolan Bodin of New Orleans.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lovelace Menard, mother, Irene Menard Granger.

