Mrs. Hazel Agnes Breaux Broussard

A Mass of Christian Burial for Hazel Agnes Breaux Broussard will be held at 10:00AM on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Andre’ Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

Our hearts are broken with the loss of our family matriarch, Hazel Agnes Breaux Broussard. She entered eternal rest at the age of 99 years on October 9, 2020 at the St. Joseph Carpenter House of Lafayette.

Hazel retired from the Louisiana Health Department in Vermilion Parish at the Erath Health Unit branch after many years of dedicated service. She was the first Clerk to be employed at the Erath Branch. She enjoyed gardening. traveling throughout the United States, dancing with her Cajun Culture friends. She enjoyed visiting with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren great-great grandchildren, as well as other family and friends who popped in on a regular basis. Hazel was an excellent cook who shared her delicious meals and recipes. Most of all, she was a loving wife, Mother, and Maw Maw who cherished her beloved family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Hazel is survived by her daughters, Claudette and husband Mike Patin and Brenda and husband Hubert Trahan; grandchildren, Justine and husband David Langlinais, Michelle and husband Joey Richard, Raquel Harris, Amy and husband Gary Thibodeaux, Al and wife Nikie Patin; great-grandchildren, Heather and husband Jeremy Broussard, Andre and wife Jessica Langlinais, Katie Langlinais and fiance` Brent Gauthier, Erin and husband Bailey Borel, Alyssa Richard, Tanner Harris, William Patin, Julianna Thibodeaux, Elise Patin, and C. C. Patin; great-great grandchildren, Sarah, Emily and Gracie Langlinais; one sister, Isabelle Ellender; godchildren Nell Touchet, Patricia Ellender, and James Bourque.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Alcide “Red” Broussard, her parents, Nicholas and Evie Breaux, her sisters Eunice Bourque and Enid Hebert, as well as her goddaughter, Deanna Falgout.

Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Andre Langlinais, Tanner Harris, William Patin, David Langlinais, Joey Richard, and Gary Thibodeaux.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Mike Patin, Hubert Trahan, James Bourque and Robert Ellender.

A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Broussard family to the Nurses, doctors, and Staff of Heart of Hospice and Concepts of Care for the kindness and warmth provided to Mrs. Hazel and her family in their time of need. Additional gratitude is bestowed upon Dr. Lahasky and his staff, Father Andre` Metrejean, Mr. Boniface “Boni” Suire and the Town of Erath Employees. A special thank you goes out to her “Angels” who cared for her with such love and compassion, Angela, Vera, Chloe, Sabrina, Elaine, Terry and Regina.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Heart of Hospice in Lafayette, or St. Joseph Carpenter House in Lafayette.

“In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the church. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.”

