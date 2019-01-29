November 25, 1924 ~ January 25, 2019

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial were held at 2:00 PM on Monday, January 28, 2019 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Murdie Trahan Hebert, 94, who died Friday, January 25, 2019 at Bethany MHS Health Care Center. She was laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Mark Miley officiating the services.

She is survived by her son, Joseph Eraste Hebert (Jill) of Kaplan; two daughters, Agnes Faye Hebert of Lafayette and Constance Ruth Hebert of San Miguel, Mexico; five grandchildren, Rosalyn Hebert LaFleur of Lafayette, Monique Marie Roberts of Houston, TX, Joseph “Jake” Hebert (Jaime Roy) of Nunez, Greg Edward Roberts (Dory Moss) of Houston, TX, and Regan Simone Hebert of Abbeville; 12 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eraste Hebert; her parents, Edier Trahan and the former Agnes Herpin; two brothers, Weston Trahan and Paul Trahan; and one sister, Beverly Trahan Bucano.

The family would like to give thanks to Bethany MHS Health Care Center, Hospice of Acadiana, and Lafayette General Medical Center.

The family requested that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Monday, January 28, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 1:40 PM with a rosary being prayed at 12:00 PM.

