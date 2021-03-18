Nancy Anne Matthews

April 20, 1953 ~ March 17, 2021

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Queen Nancy, 67, who died Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital, with Reverend Mark Miley officiating and Reverend Matthew Barzare concelebrating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Thad Foreman, Larry Romero, Brent “Dupsie” Dupuy, Whitney Matthews, Jr., J.J. Landry, Joey Riedl IV, Michael “Bulleye” Trahan and Kyle Broussard.

She is survived by her two brothers, Whitney James Matthews (Sandra) of Abbeville and Billy Gene Matthews, Jr. (Rusty) of Abbeville; her nieces and nephews, Lisa Matthews, Whitney Matthews, Jr., Melanie Matthews Ridel, Bethany Matthews, Mark Matthews and Pam Pegg; her loving companion, Putsie; and many loving family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Billy Gene Matthews, Sr. and the former Juanette Mouton; and her brother, Evans Louis Matthews.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church, 600 N. Church Avenue, on Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 9:00 AM until the time of the services at 1:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 11:30 AM.

