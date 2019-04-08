February 12, 1927 ~ April 6, 2019

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at St. James Church honoring the life of Naomi Choate, 92, who died Saturday, April 6, 2019 at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice. She will be laid to rest at Esther Community Cemetery with Reverend Emmanuel Fernandez officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Rion Giovanni, Ted Morgan, Zachary Stelly, Morgan Choate, David Choate, and Justin Choate.

Naomi, called Nanny Morgan by those near and dear, was born in Rayne, Louisiana, the oldest of three children. When she was very young, her family moved to Intracoastal City where her father, Shell, worked for a seismographic company and eventually started his own company, serving oil companies with diesel fuel, water, ice and oil. Naomi, after graduating from Delta Business College, worked as secretary/bookkeeper for Hadacol and then her father’s business, Shell Morgan’s Landing, Inc. Eventually she and her siblings became co-owners of the business. It still stands today, owned and operated by her brother’s family.

Naomi was known to be spoiled by many and loved by all. Some of her telling quotes were a “broom doesn’t fit in my hand,” and “I will let you do my chores.” She was a very generous and giving person often sneaking $20 bills to loved ones and telling them not to tell anyone. She will be missed by all.

She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Kay Pearson and her husband, Brad; daughter-in-law, Linda Choate, sister-in-law, Betty Morgan; grandchildren, David Morgan Choate, Justin Lawrence Choate, Megan Elizabeth Bertrand, Kimberly Marie Giovanni, and Amanda Louise Payton.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence "Shassy" Choate; parents, Shell Morgan and the former Marie Mersch; one son, Randy James Choate; one granddaughter, Jenny Choate Stelly; one brother, Shelton Dave Morgan; and one sister, Barbara "Sally" Broussard.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a rosary being prayed at 7 p.m.; Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. when the procession will depart for church.

