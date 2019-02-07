Nelson Decuir

DELCAMBRE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mr. Nelson “Pete” Decuir, 59, at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, February 8, 2019, at St. Martin dePorres Catholic Church with Fr. Buddy Breaux, Celebrant.

He will await the resurrection in Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery in Delcambre, LA.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, at the church at 8:00 A.M –until 9:45 A.M. with rosary to be recited at 9:00 A.M.

He was a member of St. Martin DePorres Catholic Church.

He leaves in God’s care. one son, Logan Weekly of Delcambre, LA; three sisters, Tammy Butler (Thomas) of Lafayette, LA, Lorena Montgomery of Scott, LA and Marisha (Roy) St. Julien of Delcambre, LA; two brothers, Charles (Lita) Wilson of New Iberia, LA and Terryl (Charlene) Decuire of Edmond, OK; very best friend, Sharon Shelvin of Lafayette, LA and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Clyde Decuire and Olivia Gilbert Decuire and one sister, Barbara Mouton.

Active Pallbearers are Thomas Butler, Jamar Comeaux, Thomas Dozier, Martin Chambers, Tony Boyance and Travis Chambers.

Honorary Pallbearers are Logan Weekly, Charles Wilson, Roy St. Julien, Loveless Decuir, Terryl Decuire, Glenn Bernard, Glenn Butler, Aaron Montgomery, Harris Comeaux, Jr., Kevin Gilbert, and Antoine Olivier and Jason Roy.

