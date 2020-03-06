ABBEVILLE — A Home-going Celebration will be held for Mr. Norman Williams, Jr., 65, at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Mt. Triumph Baptist Church with Bishop Raymond Captville, officiating.

Entombment will be in St. Paul Cemetery in Abbeville, LA.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at Greater Rose Hill Baptist Church at 8:00 A.M. until 12:45 P.M.

A resident of Abbeville, LA he passed at 10:59 P.M. on Wednesday February 26, 2020, at his residence.

He accepted Christ as his Savior and was a member of Greater Rose Hill Baptist Church for most of his life. He worked at the Abbeville Country Club, the City of Abbeville and the Vermilion Parish School Board.

He leaves in God’s care, his father, Norman Williams, Sr. of Abbeville, LA; two paternal aunts, Theresa McKelly of New Iberia, LA and Leona Porter of Chicago, IL; paternal uncle, Minister Roy Williams, Sr. of New Iberia, LA two godchildren, Christine Joiner and Shaketha Moore both of Abbeville, LA; one of New Iberia, LA, relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death was his mother, Lucille Levine Williams; maternal grandparents, Howard Levine, Sr. and Rozena Plowden Levine; paternal grandparents, Walter Williams, Sr. and Louise Johnson Williams and godparents, Sadie Williams and Nathan Captville.

Active Pallbearers: Immediate family members and friends.

Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home (337-893-2440) Green Street, Abbeville, LA 70560.