January 26, 1960 ~ December 11, 2019

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Norris Istre, 59, who died Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

He will be laid to rest at LeBlanc Community Cemetery with Deacon Byron Soley officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Barry Menard, Tommy Menard, Rickey Menard, Jr., Kevin Menard, Kenneth Suire, II, Terry LaPointe, Ashley Sonnier and Anthony Suire.

Norris is survived by his daughter, Ashley Sonnier; two step-daughters, Jennifer Barras and Anna Sonnier; step-son, Wilfred Sonnier; sister, Patricia Ann Menard and her husband Rickey; step-brother, Timothy Istre; and numerous nephews.

He was preceded in death by his lifetime companion of 24 years, Theresa Boudreaux Sonnier; parents, Edward Istre and Rose Hebert; sister, Alice Suire; and aunt, Alice Hebert.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 9:00 PM; Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 8:00 AM until time of services.

