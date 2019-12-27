DELCAMBRE – A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Olga Cecile Landry, age 97, at 11:00 am Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church with Fr. Buddy Breaux officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Lake Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Friday with a Rosary at 6:00 pm. The funeral home will reopen at 8:00 am on Saturday until service time.

A native and resident of Delcambre, Ms. Landry passed away at 9:40 pm on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Camelot of Broussard.

Ms. Landry was employed as a bookkeeper for the Shrimp Shop in Delcambre; then attended Beauty Culture School in New Orleans. She then attended the Academy of Sacred Heart in Grand Coteau where she graduated in elementary education. She was a school teacher at Magnolia Elementary in New Iberia for 25 years.

Olga was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Delcambre where she was very involved with the Ladies Altar Society.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

She is survived by her nieces, Phyllis LeBlanc Ledet of Lafayette and Mary Comeaux of Delcambre; nephews, Patrick LeBlanc and wife Margo of New Iberia, Gene Rogers and wife Vickie of Delcambre, Leo F. Rogers and wife Liz of Houston, Cecile Rogers and wife Millie of Broussard, Rene Landry of Delcambe, Earl Anthony Landry of Erath and Charles Wayne Landry of Houston; a special great niece, Brooke Rogers of Delcambre along with a host of other great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fernand and Elida Delcambre Landry; one brother, Earl Landry and wife Inez; two sisters, Claire LeBlanc and husband Johnny and Leo F. Rogers and wife Rose and three nephews, Dennis LeBlanc, David Rogers and Fernand Landry.

Pallbearers will be members of the family.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana and the staff of Camelot of Broussard, especially, Gail, Royal, Felecia, Kim, Rose, Agatha, Claudette and all the laundry ladies.

