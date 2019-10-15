May 20, 1993 ~ October 13, 2019

ABBEVILLE-A gathering of family and friends will be held for Oliver Charles Derouen, 26, who died Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center.

Oliver is survived by his mother, Patti T. Derouen; father, Clay Derouen; partner, James Dantoni; maternal grandparents, Willie and Diana Thomas; paternal grandmother, Annie Derouen; two brothers, Peyton Derouen and Cooper Derouen; sister, Masie Turner; uncles, Chance Thomas and his wife Renee, and Kip Derouen and his wife Mary; aunt, Roxanne Meaux and her husband Dexter; cousins, Gavin Thomas, Sydney Thomas, Jeane Derouen, Caleb Derouen, Jeremy Meaux, Trent Meaux, Brodie Meaux, and Mallory Frederick; step-cousins, Clint Savoie, and Megan Peltier and her husband Giles; and godmother, Antionette Derouen.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Jeffery Derouen; and uncle, Harvey Derouen.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM.

