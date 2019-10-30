A Home-going Celebration will be held for Ms. Patricia Lee Brailey, 62, at 12:00 Noon Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Greater Rose Hill Baptist Church, Rev. John Allen, Pastor and Pastor Walter August, Jr., Eulogist.

Visitation will be held on Thursday at the church 8:00 A.M. until the time of the service.

She will await the resurrection in St. Paul Cemetery in Abbeville, LA.

Patricia Lee Brailey was born to the late Mable Plowden Brailey and Ernest Lee, Sr. on June 2, 1957, and raised by the late, Lawrence Brailey, Sr.

She departed her earthly journey at her residence at 7:50 P.M. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.

She leaves to cherish her memories 5 children: Curtis Brailey, Terrance Brailey, Pammara Darby (John), Nolan Brailey and Jermaine Brailey all of Abbeville, LA; 4 grandchildren: Demetrius Readom, John Darby, Naomi Brailey and Zell Brailey; 9 sisters: Lola Taylor, Martha Rideaux (Raymond), Penny Coleman, Barbara LeBlanc (Michael), Veronica Williams (Allen), Dorothy Simon (Lester Sr.), Deloris Mitchell (Robert), Mary Sneed (Raymond) and Doris Cartwright (John); 9 brothers: Roland Brailey, Sr. (Mary), Nolan Brailey, Sr. (Sandra), Dalton Brailey, Sr., Floyd Brailey (Gloria), Argis Brailey, Sr. (Leona), Darson Brailey, Sr., Ryneal Brailey, Sr., Pastor Walter August, Jr. (Ruby) and Gregory Mitchell (Crystal); 2 godchildren: Natalie Rice and Kimber Toussaint; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Ms. Brailey was preceded in death by her parents: Lawrence and Mable Brailey and Ernest Lee, Sr.; daughter: Shantanna Brailey; sisters: Orgene Polk, Lizzie Como and Rose Jones; brothers: Alton Brailey, Sr., Alfred Lee, Sr., Ernest Lee, Jr., Alvin Lee and Joseph Lee.

Active Pallbearers are: John Darby, Nelson Citizen, Trevor Eaton, Christopher Lee, Charles Lee and Raymond Perry.

Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home (337-893-2440) 1116 Greene Street, Abbeville, LA 70510.