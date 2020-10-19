MEAUX — A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Leroy for Paul "DU" Brent Duhon, 63, who passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at his residence in Meaux, Louisiana.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Leroy.

Brent was born on July 20, 1957 in Abbeville and was a lifelong resident of Meaux. He was a graduate of Meaux High School class of 1975. Brent worked throughout his life as a farm hand. He loved sports, especially college football and horse racing. Brent will be remembered as a loving son and brother; he will be dearly missed.

Brent is survived by his father, Paul Russel Duhon of Meaux; his siblings, Becky Duhon (Freddie) of Meaux, Craig Duhon (Mary) of Meaux, Tina LaPointe (Floyd) of Meaux, Kim Thibodeaux (Steven) of Meaux, Emily Cantonwine (Robbie) of Scott and Stephanie Trahan of Meaux.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Audrey Clark; and his brother Marcus Duhon.

Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.CypressFunerals.com

Cypress Funeral Home & Crematory, 206 West Lafayette St., Maurice, LA. 70555, 337-740-3123, is in charge of arrangements.