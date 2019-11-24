December 3, 1937 ~ November 1, 2019

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, December 2, 2019 at St. James Chapel Catholic Church in Esther, honoring the life of Paul Lonnie Leon Legè, 81, who died Friday, November 1, 2019 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery. All friends and family are invited to attend.

Lonnie was a 1955 graduate of Mt. Carmel High School. While at Mount Carmel, he was a member of the “Iron Dozen” football team. He worked for the National Audubon Society as a manager of Rainey Wildlife Sanctuary for 33 years. Lonnie was an avid hunter, trapper and fisherman.

He is survived by his wife, Valla Broussard Legè; two daughters, Denny Mouton and Susan Hebert; three sons, Ricky Legè, Jude Legè, and Patrick “Blue” Legè; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; brothers, George Berton Legè, Robert Leland Legè, and John “Chop” Barry Legè; and sisters, Nettie Legè Detraz, and Cheryl Legè Elbers.

Lonnie was preceded in death by his parents, Paul “Pierre” Leon Legè and the former Emilie Veazey; son, Bobby Joseph Legè; sister, Brenda Ruth Legè; brothers, Wilton Ray Legè and Arnold “Pete” Legè; and sister-in-law, Margaret Legè.

