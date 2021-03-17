Paul D. Marceaux “P.D.”

September 13, 1930 ~ March 15, 2021

KAPLAN – A Mass of Catholic Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at St. Francis Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church honoring the life of Paul “P.D.” Marceaux, 90, who died Monday, March 15. 2021, at his residence. He will be laid to rest at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Cemetery with Reverend Matt Hebert officiating the services.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Helen T. Marceaux of Kaplan; his daughter Geralyn “Gerri” Marceaux of Little Elm, TX; his three sons, Keith Marceaux of Kaplan, Sandy Marceaux and wife, Donna of Ohio and Brent Marceaux and his wife, Kim of Bay City, TX; his 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Marceaux and the former Olivia Romero; his sister, Yolande “Sis” Hanks and her husband, Mason Hanks.

Paul was a member of the Kaplan High School State Football Champion team of 1947 and the Parish Tournament Basketball Championship team. Sir Knight Paul D. Marceaux was a longtime 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He was an Army veteran during the Korean War, certified as a paratrooper and med-corpsman. He is a past Commander of the American Legion Post 271 and championed veterans through several organizations. He enjoyed helping many charity events doing one thing he loved, cooking for large events.

Paul was a member of the Louisiana Thoroughbred Breeders Association since his retirement at the age of 56 from Valero Corporation. He was a farmer, caterer, hunter, fisherman, horse breeder and owner. He worked in the oil and gas industry from 1965 until his retirement, acting as Valero Property Manager for all Valero properties from the Rocky Mountains to New York. Prior to that he was a superintendent for on and offshore properties in Texas and Louisiana. After retiring he was a land bank auditor for many years.

He was generous to his family and his community. He was a true American patriot. His family will miss him, his large personality and his joie de vivre.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, from 2:00 PM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being led by the Knights of Columbus prayed at 7:00 PM, Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 8:00 AM until the procession departs for the church at 10:45 AM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 {Service Information 225-5276}. Condolences may be sent to the Marceaux family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.