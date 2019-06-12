Paul English Mayeaux

November 9, 1961 ~ June 6, 2019

Abbeville—Memorial services will be held at 11:15 AM on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Paul English Mayeaux, 57, who died Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Abbeville General Hospital. Reverend Louis Richard will officiate the services. A private burial will be held at a later date at Graceland Cemetery.

Paul is survived by his wife, Anna Holmes Mayeaux; son, Maxwell Holmes Broussard; daughter, Jillian Anna Primeaux; two brothers, Maxwell Mayeaux and his wife Rebecca, and Luke Mayeaux and his wife Esther; sister, Katie Jones and her husband Kent; and godchild, Trisha Mayeaux.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hayden Mayeaux and the former Norma Crane; brother, Barton Mayeaux; and sister, Tracy Mayeaux.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of services. A rosary being prayed at 11:00 AM.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.